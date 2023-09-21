SATURDAY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 9th September, we played the 3rd round of the club championship sponsored by Jack Taylor Electrical, thanks Jack for your support, winner of A grade was Eamon Coe with 70 nett, runner up was Matt Heffernan with 71 nett. B grade winner was Rhonda Wright with 67 nett, runner up was Brian Clemson 69 nett.

Ball comp winners S Taylor, J Prichard, W Colless, E Heffernan, Callen Venables, R Dargin, G Fyfe, S Beattie 73 c/b.

NTPs all grades E Heffernan, no. 9 E. Coe, no. 11 M Heffernan and R Dargin, no. 17 E Coe and R Dargin.

LCD Grimmy had left the building.

Sunday 10th September we played the Final round of the club championships sponsored by the Life Members, thanks Max and Dops for your support, winner of A grade was Ian Grimshaw with 69 nett, runner up was Dennis Norris with 70 nett c/b. B grade winner was Eli Heffernan with 65 nett, runner up was Callen Venables with 74 nett.

Ball comp winners J Adams, P Sinderberry, S Taylor, A Rodgers, L Dickson 72 nett.

NTPs all grades B Richards, no. 9 G Nagle, no. 11 B Toms and R Dargin, no. 17 S Taylor and P Thomas.

LCD Heff was present.

Now the results of the club championships for 2023.

Our club champion is Steve Taylor with 300, runner up Brad Hurley 310. The A grade handicap winner was Luke Dickson with 291 nett c/b from runner up Steve Beattie.

B grade champion Paul Sinderberry with 334, runner up was Willy Dargin 335, handicap winner Dennis Norris 282 nett, runner up Eamon Coe 295 nett.

C grade champion Greg Moncrieff with 357, runner up was Greg Fyfe 367, handicap winner Callen Venables with 283 nett, runner up Eli Heffernan 287 nett.

Veterans scratch winner Brad Hurley 310, veterans handicap winner Paul Sinderberry 135 nett.

Juniors scratch winner Eli Heffernan 371, handicap winner Callen Venables 283 nett.

That wraps it up for another year, a huge thank you to Roz Taylor who ran the event so smoothly, it was much appreciated.

Also on Sunday we had a few attend the Bogan Gate Open where Greg McCumstie towelled up the B grade Handicap with a 65 nett, 40 pts.

How good is golf?

