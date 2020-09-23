SASS STAFF MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Condobolin Public School recognised their School Administrative and Support Staff (SASS) staff who make such a difference at the facility recently.

SASS Week was a time to acknowledge and thank the often unsung heroes in public schools. SASS staff work in school offices, in classrooms and libraries and maintaining and caring for school grounds and buildings.

They are often the ones to tend to students when they are unwell and they ensure the efficient management of school financial and administration functions.

They play an important role in the school community.

They are often the first people you see when you enter a school and are essential to maintaining positive relationships with students, parents and the community.