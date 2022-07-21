SARAH A SPECIAL GUEST AT KIACATOO CWA

Kiacatoo CWA

The July Meeting of CWA Kiacatoo Branch was held at the home of Tina Harris in Condobolin on Tuesday 5th July. The cold rainy weather, illness and medical appointments kept numbers small. Fortunately there were enough members present to hold our meeting. We were all looking forward to hearing the talk from our Guest Speaker Sarah White.

We have a very busy few weeks leading up to CWA of NSW 100th birthday celebration on 24th September this year. On the day the Condobolin, Myamley and Kiacatoo branches of CWA will be celebrating the 100th birthday with a Luncheon at the Anglican Church Hall.

Starting with the Oxley Group Council Meeting to be held at Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday 2nd August. Kiacatoo branch are catering lunch, morning and afternoon tea and Condobolin Branch will be running the Trading Table.

Our next Meeting is at Kiacatoo Hall on Tuesday 9th August when we will be hosting Oxley Group President Mrs Robyn Miller with a Potluck dinner with members bringing a casserole. It will be a lovely opportunity for the Group President and members to get to know one another over a shared meal together.

After the Meeting our Guest Speaker Sarah White gave us a very interesting and informative talk with a little on her background and then her role as the Condobolin Landcare Coordinator.

Sarah was born in Goondiwindi on a farm owned by her parents which her brothers now run. In June 2013, after months of training, at the age 19 Sarah and her older sister Jo 24 went to Papua New Guinea to walk 100 kilometres of the Kokoda Track.

Over ten days they walked from Owens Corner at the South end of the Track one way catching a small flight back to the beginning. There were fifteen in the group, and they were the only two girls. They had a lot of fun. It proved to be a great bonding experience for both of them.

In 2020 Sarah took over in Condobolin as the Landcare group Coordinator in the midst of the Pandemic not an easy role with all of the Covid restrictions on at the time.

Since then, as funding Grants became available Sarah and her team have organised and run many successful events such as the Markets, tree plantings, knitting workshops, a comedy night, low-stress stocking days and have an ongoing project with their Boomerang Bags.

As more Grants become available, they hope to have more markets, tree plantings and workshops in the near future. Sarah is very passionate about her role and hopes to return to it later in the year/new year after taking maternity leave in October.

Until next time.

Contributed by Tina Harris.