SAM BEGINS TRAINEESHIP

Condobolin High School’s Sam Cunningham spent his first day at Ray White Condobolin on Thursday, 28 April. He is undertaking a School Based Traineeship, where he will be studying a Certificate III in Property Services. SBATs are available to all Year 10, 11 and 12 high school students in NSW. They allow students to commence an apprenticeship or complete a traineeship while at school. A school-based apprenticeship or traineeship combines paid work, training and school; and as well as an industry recognised national qualification you will gain credit towards the HSC. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.