SALUTING SERVICE

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin RSL Club has been awarded a $6,000 grant as part of the Federal Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

The funding will help the facility to upgrade its commemorative garden and cover costs for a recently installed memorial.

Other groups to benefit from the funding include Moree Plains Shire Council ($10,000) to install three flagpoles at the Moree Military Museum, fund honour roll additions and install memorial seats at the Max Wales Memorial Park; and The Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Dubbo ($2,000) to supply and install a flagpole at the Church.

“I’m thrilled to announce that three groups in the Parkes electorate committed to preserving Australia’s military history have been awarded $18,000 under the Federal Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program,” Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said.

“Congratulations to the Moree Plains Shire Council, Condobolin RSL Club and Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Dubbo, all of which have received funds to help ensure their respective communities have a strong awareness of our nation’s military history.

“The successful applicants will make an important contribution to honouring Australian service personnel and wartime heritage for current and future generations.

“I encourage local organisations committed to preserving our military history to consider applying for future funding rounds, with Batch 3 closing on 11 February 2021. For more information, visit www.communitygrants.gov.au.”