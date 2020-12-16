SALES TEAM MEMBER – O’CONNORS

O’Connors currently have great opportunities available now to join the team across multiple locations in a dynamic sales role.

They are looking for talented, passionate and committed people to work with us.

If getting out on the road and visiting customers in the field, sharing your knowledge and passion of the agricultural industry and finding solutions for our people sounds like you, contact O’Connors today! As a Sales Team Member with O’Connors, you are the key point of contact in developing and maintaining relationships with both new and existing customers.

You will liaise closely with customers, grow the local market share, demonstrate equipment and have the opportunity to promote and sell the product offering of the premium Case IH brand of agricultural equipment. The successful applicant ideally will be self-motivated, knowledgeable and passionate about the agricultural industry and its farming practices.

You will need to have excellent communication, presentation and negotiation skills. Computer literacy, sales aptitude and an understanding of basic financial principles are also required.

Remuneration package includes: Industry competitive base annual salary; Generous uncapped commission structure – including a guaranteed minimum amount; Fully maintained company vehicle, mobile phone, laptop and iPad. These opportunities are available in our Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong dealerships.

Applications are open until January 8th 2021.

For more information, a position description or to apply please contact: HR DEPARTMENT on 0417 491 685 or email hr@jjoconnor.com.au