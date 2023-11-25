SALES OF LAND RECOVERS OVER $500,000

Lachlan Shire Council has recovered over $500,000 from the sales of land for unpaid rates.

On Saturday, 28 October JN Straney Real Estate conducted a sale of land for unpaid rates on behalf of Lachlan Shire Council, at Condobolin RSL Club.

Thirty-two of the 41 properties offered were sold at auction on the day.

The auction was conducted in accordance with Section 713 of the Local Government Act 1993, which permits the sale of land to recover unpaid rates and charges.

At the time of writing this article the final results of the sale are unconfirmed as some negations were still continuing.

The preliminary results of the sale are:

•41 properties were offered for sale.

•32 properties were sold at auction and one further property was sold following negotiations after the auction.

•8 properties were passed in or are still under negotiation.

•The total value of the outstanding rates and charges of the properties offered for auction was $911,909.

•The proceeds from the sale so far are $790,000.

•The total value of rates recovered from the sale to date is $543,855.

The total value of funds held in trust, where the sale price exceeded the amount owing in rates and charges, which are to be refunded to the owners after the outstanding rates and cost of the auction is deducted, is $264,700.

In future, to minimise the value of outstanding debt for unpaid rates and charges, Council intends to undertake early and regular recovery action, a statement from Lachlan Shire Council said.

“There will be regular auctions for the sale of properties where the rates are outstanding for longer than the statutory periods detailed in the Local government Act 1993 or agreeable payment arrangements have not been made,” the statement said.

“Council recognises some ratepayers may experience financial hardship and have difficulty paying their bills from time to time,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Greg Tory, stated.

“In these circumstances we encourage people to contact our revenue team to discuss options for payment arrangements.

“Council is open to any reasonable, regular payment commitment to assist ratepayers to reduce an outstanding debt or avoid falling into arrears. It is important to act early to minimise the cost of interest on your account and to avoid debt recovery action and costs,” he concluded.

For anyone needing information on Council’s Hardship and Debt Recovery policies they can be found on our website or by contacting our customer service staff at Council’s offices.