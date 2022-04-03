SAINT PATRICK’S STREET STALL

The raffle prize, full of snacks and treats. All green to fit the theme of Saint Patrick's Day.

On Friday 18th March, Ungarie’s CWA branch held a St Patrick’s Street Stall in celebration of St Patrick’s Day on the 17th.
The ladies had a raffle, home baked goods, plants and much more.
To go with the theme, CWA members dressed in green. The raffle prize was also decorated and filled with green and gold items.
Former Ungarie resident and Police Officer, Noel Carroll, had the honour of drawing the raffle. The raffle was won by Claire Devaney.
CWA member Claire at the stall selling baked goods.

CWA member Claire at the stall selling baked goods.

Former Ungarie resident and Police Officer, Noel Carrol drawing the raffle winner with CWA member Claire.

Former Ungarie resident and Police Officer, Noel Carrol drawing the raffle winner with CWA member Claire.