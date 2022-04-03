SAINT PATRICK’S STREET STALL

On Friday 18th March, Ungarie’s CWA branch held a St Patrick’s Street Stall in celebration of St Patrick’s Day on the 17th.

The ladies had a raffle, home baked goods, plants and much more.

To go with the theme, CWA members dressed in green. The raffle prize was also decorated and filled with green and gold items.

Former Ungarie resident and Police Officer, Noel Carroll, had the honour of drawing the raffle. The raffle was won by Claire Devaney.

Source and Image Credits: CWA Ungarie Branch’s Facebook Page.