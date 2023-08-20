SACRED PARK – CONDOBOLIN’S FIRST CEMETERY

For many years I have enjoyed researching our local history and during this time, my interests have covered a large collection of Condobolin’s early history; including this present work on the Sacred Park, written in remembrance of our early pioneers buried here.

I hope the information creates an interest and awareness of Condobolin’s first cemetery.

With no local newspaper, nor hospital records in Condobolin during 1861 – 1878, research was gathered over a length of time. I found Ancestry valuable for some family histories and also deaths registered for certificates, which helped to confirm that I was on the right track. Trove’s digitised newspapers was another valuable source for interesting articles.

I’ve been an Office Bearer of the Historical Society full time for 33 years and donate by book sales to the Society.

Assistance with printing costs from the NSW Regional Cultural Funds. Books can be purchased at Condobolin Historical Museum and the Newsagency.

Lachlan Shire Council, please consider placing a park sign stating it’s Condobolin’s first cemetery 1861-1878, planting some nice trees to beautify the grounds and a pathway in front of the gates to enable visitors access to read the plaque, this would be very much appreciated by locals and tourists.

Contributed by Fay Boys.