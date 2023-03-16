SACC PLAYGROUP DISCUSSES HEALTHY EATING OPTIONS

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (SACC) is once again holding their Playgroup sessions.

On Tuesday, 28 February they focussed on healthy eating.

“We were treated with a visit from Mrs Manvell our local dietician along with Eliza who is completing an apprenticeship through Health NSW,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read.

“The ladies came with plenty of knowledge and tips on ways to help our fussy eaters love meal times that little bit more

“We created cute salad bowls for craft discussing the different types of healthy foods we can eat as we glued them on.

“During group time we worked together to decide which foods to have sometimes, and which ones are great to have every day!”

SACC Playgroup is for children aged five years and under and is held every Tuesday during school terms from 10am to 12pm in the Condobolin Public School Community Room.

Entry is via the West Gate in William Street, and morning tea is provided. Those attending are asked to bring their own water bottle.

SACC Playgroup is facilitated by a qualified Early Childhood Teacher. At these groups parents/carers have the opportunity to enhance their relationships in a supportive environment, increase their skills and confidence while developing valuable social and family support networks.

You can email SACC Coordinator Heidi Johnson at Heidi.johnson@det.nsw.edu.au for more information or you can take a look at the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.