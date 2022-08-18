SACC PLAYGROUP BEGINS FOR TERM THREE

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (SACC) held their first Playgroup for Term Three on Tuesday, 2 August. Everyone enjoyed exploring the new play equipment at Condobolin Public School, and then when they returned inside there were plenty of experiences to keep participants engaged. SACC Playgroup is for children aged five years and under and is held every Tuesday during school terms from 10am to 12pm in the Condobolin Public School Community Room. Entry is via the West Gate in William Street, and morning tea is provided. Those attending are asked to bring their own water bottle. SACC Playgroup is facilitated by a qualified Early Childhood Teacher. At these groups parents/carers have the opportunity to enhance their relationships in a supportive environment, increase their skills and confidence while developing valuable social and family support networks. You can email SACC Coordinator Heidi Johnson at Heidi.johnson@det.nsw.edu.au for more information or you can take a look at the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.