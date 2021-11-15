SACC HOSTS HALLOWEEN PLAYGROUP

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held a Halloween themed Playgroup at Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 on Tuesday, 26 October. “A great morning for our Halloween themed playgroup with spiders in our goop, painting Jack-O-lanterns, dressing up and eating cupcakes,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. “A big thanks for the help packing up at the end of the morning, it was greatly appreciated.” There is now only one Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup left for 2021. It will be held on Tuesday, 9 November.

Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.