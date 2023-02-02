RYAN RECEIVES HIS LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATE

Ryan Goodsell has worked at the Condobolin Swimming Pool as a Pool Attendant for two years. On Wednesday, 11 January he received his Lifeguard Certificate following in the footsteps of his older brothers Toby and Lewis. “Mark and I (Mark and Kathy Thorpe – Condobolin Swimming Pool Managers) are so proud of him and we hope you will see him on the pool deck often (when he is not playing cricket),” a post on the Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page.