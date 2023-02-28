RYAN, NATE AND TRISTON MAKE LEAGUE SQUADS

Condobolin’s Triston Ross, Ryan Goodsell and Nate Vincent (PICTURED ABOVE) have made Far West Academy of Sport rugby league squads. Ryan will be part of the Under 17s, while Nate and Triston will play with the Under 15s in the 2023 Regional Rugby League Competition. They will attend one more training camp this month before they head off to Sydney and Newcastle in March. Ryan, Nate and Triston, have already attended a previous training camp at the Warren Sporting Complex earlier this month. Image Credit: Alese Keen.