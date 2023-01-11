RYAN AND RILEY SHOW CRICKET SKILLS

Condobolin’s Ryan Goodsell and Riley Keen love to play cricket. Both were members of the Western Zone Team which played in the Under 18’s Country Colts Carnival in Queanbeyan recently. The team went through the competition undefeated, winning five matches to claim the Hughes Lilienthal Shield. The final ladder was: Western 25, Greater Illawarra 22, North Coastal 18, Newcastle 12, Central Coast 7, Central Northern 6, Riverina 4, ACT 0. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.