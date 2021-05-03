RURAL WOMEN’S GATHERING INFORMATION EVENING

By Hayley Egan

The NSW Rural Women’s Gathering Forbes Committee held an information evening on Wednesday the 24th of March at the Forbes Golf Club, bringing in over 50 attendees.

This information evening was held in preparation for The NSW Rural Women’s Gathering later this year between the 22nd and 24th of October.

The evening was organized to inform potential workshop providers, interested sponsors and any other persons interested of the current plans and how to submit any sponsorships or workshops.

During the information evening, Committee members covered information on the gathering, advice on how to submit an expression of interest to host a workshop or field trip, sponsorship options for the event as well as other opportunities for involvement. The events Key Note Speakers were also announced during the evening.

Unfortunately, due to the circumstances over the past few years, sponsorships are essential for the event to run. This helps take as much financial pressure off of the rural women as possible.

Paperwork is available via The NSW Rural Women’s Gathering Landcare Website for people that would like a Sponsorship Prospectus or Workshop/Field Trip Hosting Expression of Interest.

Image Credit: NSW Rural Women’s Gathering 2021 – Forbes Facebook Page.