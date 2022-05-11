RURAL WOMEN’S DAY OUT #2

On Sunday 1st May, the second Rural Women’s Day Out was held at the Tullamore Bowling Club.

The event was funded by the Department of Primary Industries Rural Resilience Program. Special thankyou goes to Kellylee Dunn for applying for the grant. Tullamore P&C catered for the event.

The day began at 9:30am with a lovely morning tea. Nadine Mortimer was our special guest who demonstrated both the garden project and the card marking. At 10am, the first free session began where the ladies filled a garden pot with succulents to decorate their home with and to take home, many succulent cuttings were taken home to propagate as well. At 12pm a delicious luncheon was provided.

After a lovely meal, session 2 began, ladies created some fabulous greeting cards and gift cards. A relaxing time was had by all.

There were also stalls available. This included the Butterfly Hut (crafts), Peacock River (earrings) and Pebbles and Pages (plants and books). Mother’s Day shopping made easy with these lovely gifts.

