RURAL HEALTH DIVISION TO BE FORMED, BUT WILL IT HELP?

Media Release

On Friday the 8th of April, Bronnie Taylor MLC – Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals, Minister for Women, Minister for Regional Health, Minister for Mental Health and Member of the NSW Legislative Council, announced that a new Regional Health Division for NSW Health will be established by the NSW Government.

In a media release the Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said, “remote parts of the state will be the big winners from today’s announcement.”

Mr Saunders believes it will ensure a renewed focus on health services and outcomes for people living in regional and rural NSW.

“From Wentworth to Walgett, Trundle to Tibooburra, and everywhere in between, thousands of people receive quality care, but we know more needs to be done to address the issues facing our regions,” Mr Saunders said.

“The establishment of the Regional Health Division is a key step towards ensuring the public health system has the needs and expectations of the communities of regional NSW at its heart.”

Mrs Taylor said the division will sit at the top level within the Ministry of Health and ensure strong advocacy of regional health issues, including those unique to western parts of the state.

“The Regional Health Division will support the NSW Government’s commitment to recruitment of key healthcare roles in regional NSW and to find innovative ways to support nurses, doctors, allied health practitioners, and the vital support service providers who work in healthcare facilities, to live and work in our regional communities,” she said.

“The Division will be led by a Coordinator-General for Regional Health, which will report directly to the Secretary of NSW Health, Susan Pearce, and support and provide advice to me about issues concerning health in regional communities.”

In addition, each regional Local Health District (LHD) in NSW is establishing defined roles who will report directly and be a key interface with the new division to help deliver on its objectives. The division will have staff based in regional NSW.