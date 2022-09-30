Colin and Trish Vincent and Helen and Ron Fox-Ashwin and their families would like to thank everyone for coming to ‘Running for Charlotte’ last Sunday. This was made a run/walk/ride against cancer thinking of those in our midst who have been touched themselves or with their families and friends. Very importantly, also as a huge thank you to Researchers, Doctors, Nurses, Physios etc. who work against it daily with compassion.

Your generous donations came to $1,090 on the day as well as money sent online. This will go to the Leukemia Foundation to help those with Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma and related blood disorders to survive and then live a better quality of life. Source and Image Credit: Contributed