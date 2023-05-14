RUGBY LEAGUE EXCELLENCE

Condobolin High School’s Braith Sloane and Triston Ross travelled to Gilgandra to play Rugby League as part of the Western team recently. Both of these talented young men were successful in being selected in the Greater Western Under 15s team to play at the CHS state carnival in Wollongong in August. “Well done Braith and Triston – as always you have shown yourselves to be fabulous ambassadors for our school, our community, the sport, and most importantly, yourselves,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Congratulations and best of luck in August! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.