RSL PIPE BAND VISITS PRESCHOOL

Members of the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band visited Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre on Friday, 9 September to give children and educators a demonstration of their skills prior to the fifth Tattoo, held on Saturday, 10 September. “Thank you to the members of Condobolin RSL Pipe Band and their friends for making the time to visit us,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. “The children loved it.” Image Credits: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.