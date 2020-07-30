RSL OPENS WITH CAUTION

After the Covid 19 lockdown of pubs and clubs in NSW the RSL is open again and doing business with all the precautions in place for keeping people safe.

Richard Barnes who is the current supervisor said “We are open for business and things are getting back to normal although we ae concerned that another closure may come. We are operating under the square metre rule and we can have 136 people in downstairs.”

“We have removed tables and chairs to allow for social distancing, got rid of the bar mats and coasters, clean down all tables with disinfectant between customers, provide hand sanitiser and make sure people keep their distance.”

“We used the lockdown period to do renovations and are slowly seeing people come back in. The Lachlan Bistro is doing really well and we are getting about 20 people in for darts and have started our meat raffles up again on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday lunch.”

“Everyone must sign in to ensure traceability and people have been good.”

“We are on auto pilot a bit and hoping we don’t have to close down again” Richard said.

By Anne Coffey.