Despite the horrible weather on Tuesday 1st November, everyone had a great day at the RSL club for the Melbourne Cup luncheon. “Thank you to everyone who made the effort to dress up and be there on the day hopefully it’s better weather and more roads are open and dry next year!” read a post on the Ivanhoe RSL Club Facebook Page.”Congratulations to all of our fashions on the fields winners. You all look fantastic” the post concluded. Source and Image Credit: Ivanhoe RSL Clubs Facebook Page.