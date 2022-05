Trundle’s Royal Far West Branch announced the winners of their Mother’s Day raffle on Friday 6th May.

1st prize was a beautiful ‘Nangar Gems’ necklace and a wine glass (Above) with 2nd prize being a ‘Mum’s Pamper Pack’ (Above).

Cathy Robbson won the necklace from Nangar Gems and Janet Williams won the ‘Mum’s Pamper Pack’.

Image Credit: Royal Far West Trundle Facebook Page.