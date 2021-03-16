ROY BUTLER VISITS TULLAMORE AND OTHER REGIONAL TOWNS

By Hayley Egan

The past few weeks Roy Butler has been bouncing around some regional towns, some of which are Dubbo, Coolah and Binnaway.

Roy commented saying that Binnaway Show was a cracker. After his visits to these towns Roy headed off to Orange with Phil Donato.

There they caught up with constituents at Tullamore right on the border of the Orange and Barwon Electorates. This catch up was scheduled by Phil to discuss Business, Charities and service providers.

Roy also spoke with principals of some of the Barwon Schools as well as the NSW Teachers Federation regarding teachers and the challenges some schools are facing to attract and retain staff.

“I am meeting with the NSW Education Minister this week to seek some changes to how rural and remote teachers are engaged to try and improve the current situation.” said Roy. ”This week it’s another busy one, I will be in Gulargambone, Coonamble and Coonabarabran then off to Hay to speak at the Isolated Children’s Parent’s Association (ICPA) annual conference and talk with people about the NBN.

“I will catch up with the new Inspector General of the Murray Darling Basin in Mildura, then in to Broken Hill for meetings and St Pats Day races. Sunday I am heading back to Sydney for two back to back weeks in Parliament.”

Source: Roy Butler’s Office