ROUND UP AND COOL DOWN YOUTH EVENT WAS A BIG HIT

On Friday 25th February, Bland Shire’s Round Up and Cool Down event signaled a return to normality for local youth.

With restrictions easing across the state, West Wyalong’s youth came to Bland Shire Council with a proposal to hold a 12 years plus youth event at the Holland Park Pool with a DJ, carnival ride and barbecue.

With funding from the New South Wales Government’s Holiday Break Program, Council was able to work with local youth leaders to deliver the Round Up and Cool Down event featuring DJ Moore, the Round Up thrill ride, free entry, waterslide and inflatable and the obligatory sausage sizzle.

More than 150 young people attended the event which attracted rave reviews from local youth ranging in age from 12 to 18 years.

Council is now in discussions with local youth about other initiatives later in the year while also liasing closely regarding the establishment of a new youth space in West Wyalong later in the year.

Story and Images contributed by Craig Sutton with The Bland Shire Council.