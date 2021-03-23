ROTARY GUMBEND LAKE SEATING COMPLETE

Condobolin Rotary Club has completed another project for the community and are pleased to announce that covered seating around Gumbend Lake is now available for people to sit and enjoy

the peaceful water or bush vistas from the seats before continuing on their way. This project follows on from the installation of public barbeques at Memorial Park which have been extremely popular with locals and visitors.

Evolution Mining provided a $5000 grant for seats and last year Balgowlah Rotary Club visited Condobolin and offered support for a community project, generously contributing over $3000 to the seating project. This additional funding allowed the Club to upscale the project to include four covered seats and Lachlan Shire Council agreed to install the seats on concrete bases at strategic locations around the back of the lake. Felton Industries manufactured the seating and staff from Kiss Engineering assisted with the final installation of the signs.

This project has been a very successful partnership between Rotary, Evolution Mining, Balgowlah Rotary Club, Lachlan Shire Council and local businesses.

President, Susan Bennett, said “When we work in collaboration with other businesses and organisations we can achieve so much more so we are always grateful for the fantastic support we receive. Whilst we only have 10 members our Club is currently the only active service club operating in Condobolin so our community projects and activities are important.”

The Rotary Club of Condobolin meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the SES Unit, 19 Marsden Street, Condobolin and welcomes visitors and guests.

Contributed