ROTARY CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

International Women’s Day was celebrated in Condobolin with a breakfast hosted by the Condobolin Rotary Club on Tuesday, 8 March.

More than 70 people gathered to hear confident presentations from three of our local schools with the students from Condobolin High School, Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin speaking on women of influence and the history of the IWD movement.

The event was part of a District 9705 joint collaboration with clubs from across NSW coming together to celebrate the occasion within their own club areas including Orange, Bathurst, Wagga, Southern Highlands and Canberra.

Keynote speaker, Paralympian Vanessa Low, spoke via a zoom link from Canberra for 30 minutes on the challenges of learning to live with an unexpected disability after being run over by a train at a station in East Germany at the age of 15. Her address was both entertaining and enlightening as she described the experiences she faced learning to walk again and then becoming an elite athlete.

Club President, Susan Bennett, opened proceedings with a short address on breaking the bias and working together to provide a world where there was gender equality, inclusion and no discrimination before inviting Billie O’Bryan from the High School to give the Acknowledgement to Country.

All students were presented with certificates of appreciation for their contribution to the event and the lucky door prize, generously donated by Florist Le Fleur was won by Connie Venables

The Rotary Club of Condobolin wishes to thank all who supported the event, the Schools for their contribution and the RSL Club for sponsoring the breakfasts of the students and for hosting the event and providing a great venue and hearty breakfast.

Last year the Rotary International movement celebrated 100 years in Australia and continues to support communities and individuals both in Australia and around the world through projects aimed at improving living standards, eradicating disease and providing opportunities for individuals to achieve their goals in sport, education and humanitarianism.

Rotary meets in Condobolin twice a month – if you would like to be a part of this international movement or a “Friend of Rotary” contact the Club President on 0427 002 215 to discuss how you can become involved.

