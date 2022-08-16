RONNIE RECEIVES HONORARY FELLOWSHIP

On Friday 22nd July, the Trundle Services and Citizens Club presented Trundle local, Ronnie Jones (above), with an Honorary Fellowship award from Clubs NSW.

“This Honorary Fellowship Certificate is awarded by Clubs NSW in recognition of directors who have served on the Board of their Club for 10 years or more. Very few of these certificates are awarded and they are, perhaps, the highest recognition awarded by the umbrella governing body of clubs in New South Wales.

“Ron has served on the Board of the Trundle Services and Citizens Club for 23 years. Two as president, and many, many more as Vice-President and Director.

“Thanks Ron. This is a very small token of recognition compared with the huge effort you have put in to this club and community” – David Taylor, President.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Services and Citizens Club Facebook Page.