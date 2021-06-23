ROLLOUT CONTINUES

By Melissa Blewitt

It is believed approximately 35 percent of Condobolin residents aged 50 years and over will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September 2021.

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service has administered over 500 COVID-19 (First Dose) vaccinations to date, according to Clinical Practice Manager Warren Frost.

Vaccinations have been targeted for the 50 plus age cohort of the Condobolin community with AstraZeneca being supplied by the government vaccines authority.

The following people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (by registering on the government COVID-19 Vaccination website and selecting a vaccination clinic to attend): All adults aged 40-49; All Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 16 to 49; NDIS participants aged years 16 and over, and carers of NDIS participants of any age; Temporary visa holders aged under 50 years who are currently in Australia and have been approved for return travel to Australia through the travel exemption process.

This is in addition to the following people, who were already eligible for vaccination: All adults aged 50 and over; Quarantine and border workers; Health care workers; Aged care and disability care residents and staff; People aged 16 and over with an underlying medical condition or significant disability; Critical and high risk workers aged 16 and over including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

According to NSW Health, National Cabinet has agreed that, in line with the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) the Pfizer vaccine will be prioritised for people under 50 years of age across all phases. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be prioritised for people aged 50 years and over.

What should residents do if they become sick in the days after their vaccination?

“If you have any respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, loss of taste or smell, or breathlessness, it is important that you get tested immediately and self-isolate until you get a negative result,” www.health.nsw.gov.au says.

“If you have any general symptoms, such as pain/swelling at injection site, redness at injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills or fever, or nausea, stay home if you feel unwell.

“You do not need to get tested for COVID-19 unless: you have any of the respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or sore throat; or the general symptoms last longer than 48 hours after your first or second dose; or your general symptoms are more severe than expected after vaccination; or you are told that you have been in contact with a case of COVID-19 and are asked to be tested by public health.”

What if residents have a reaction after being vaccinated?

“Health professionals will observe everyone at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic after their vaccination,” www.health.nsw.gov.au says.

“If you have a history of adverse reactions to vaccinations, you can expect to be observed for a slightly longer time.

“You will only be permitted to leave the clinic if you are not showing any signs of an adverse reaction. You should expect to be at the vaccination clinic for up to 1.5 hours. This includes registration, vaccination and observation.”

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service is encouraging any residents within the 50 plus age bracket to call and make an appointment for their COVID vaccination if they haven’t already.