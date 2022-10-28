ROCKINGHAM SANTA GERTRUDIS SALE SUCCESS

Rockingham Santa Gertrudis sold a full quota of bulls at an average of $11,585 at their annual sale on Thursday, 6 October.

Despite having to move the sale from the property, ‘Tara’ at Euabalong West, to the Lake Cargelligo Showground, the Hague family were pleased with the result of the sale.

They achieved a 100 per cent clearance of the 48 bulls on offer, with nearly one-third of the lots sold online through AuctionsPlus.

Rockingham Ronaldo R94 topped the sale, fetching $20,000 from Queensland buyer Bremerview Pty Ltd.

The 23-month-old bull was described as a “very long well muscled, soft easy doing bull, with great fat cover” on the Rockingham Santas Facebook Page.

Todd Grace of Southern Cross Rural Contracting purchased seven lots to a top if $12,000 and an average of $9,714.

Rockingham Rufus (PS), Rockingham Rebel, Rockingham Rocco (P), Rockingham Rome (P), Rockingham Rebel, Rockingham Rosco (PS), Rockingham Renmark, Rockingham Ryda (P) Rockingham Ritchie (P), Rockingham Rusty (P), Rockingham Rambo and Rockingham Romano (PS) sold for $10,000.

When describing Rockingham Rambo, comments on the Rockingham Santas Facebook Page read “Doesn’t matter what angle you look at this bull he is thick” and “Have a look at the power in this bull.”

Rockingham Recruit (P), Rockingham Reaction, Rockingham Royale (PS), Rockingham Ripper (P) sold for $14,000.

Rockingham Reuben (P), Rockingham Riverina, Rockingham Rover (P), Rockingham Roulette (P) went for $16,000.

The Rockingham Santas Facebook Page said “This bull has got some punch with a great skin” about Rockingham Roulette (P).

Rockingham Rogue and Rockingham Ringo (P) sold close to the sale top price, going for $18,000.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Russell Cobar took bids at the sale, while John Settree was the auctioneer.