Chris Ridding (centre) from Apprenticeship Support visited Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre (CPCC) recently to commence Rochelle Smith (left) and Leilane Donaire (right) in their Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care. ”Congratulations Rochelle Smith and Leilane Donaire, we’re proud of your commitment to yourself and CPCC,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.