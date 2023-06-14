ROBYN ELECTED AS D WARD COUNCILLOR

Robyn Turner has been elected as the new Councillor for D Ward.

Mrs Turner defeated Kim Jones 343 votes to 239 votes, after counting was finalised on Monday, 5 June by the NSW Electoral Commission.

This meant Cr Turner received 26 votes from the Condobolin Public School Hall polling place, whereas Ms Jones collected 68 votes. At the Tullibigeal Hall, Cr Turner received 139 votes, while Ms Jones polled 10 votes. In Pre-Polling, Ms Jones received 121 votes compared to Cr Turner’s 79 votes. There was a total of 34 postal votes for Ms Jones and 91 for Cr Turner. Six enrolment/provisional votes were received for Ms Jones, and eight for Cr Turner. There were 582 formal votes cast, with 12 informal votes recorded out of 594 total votes/ballot papers.

The Lachlan Shire D Ward By-Election was held on Saturday, 20 May after the passing of Councillor Elaine Bendall last year.

“Many of you will know me as I’ve lived on our farm, halfway between Tulli and Lake all my adult life,” she wrote in a post on the Tullibigeal Notice Board Facebook Page.

“Our kids went to Lake and Tulli Central Schools and played footy with the town teams.

“I’ve also done casual work at the schools plus Lake LSC doing rates and RTA plus at the TAFE. I really enjoy the voluntary work I’ve done over the years with CWA, Lower Lachlan CS, Blue Waters, our show art section, canteen, P and C, Mothers Club etc. I’m also a JP (NSW) and hosted the Rotary Islander children when that was operating.

“My focus on running for council is to assist D Ward residents being a voice for their concerns and needs. And also aspiring for equity and enhancement for all Lachlan Shire residents.

“The classic Council 3R’s (rates, roads and rubbish plus water) are still very relevant to me today. Especially with the new Valuer General valuation figures. I am passionate in promoting our region and thus would really appreciate your support in this election,” the post concluded.

The Tullibigeal and District Progress Association gave their support to the now Councillor Turner, in the form of a statement, released onto the Tullibigeal Notice Board Facebook Page.

The statement read:

“Tullibigeal and District Progress Association support Robyn in her stand to become a Councillor for D Ward,’ the statement began.

“Robyn lives in D Ward and understands the needs of the rural areas of the Lachlan Shire.

“She has supported the Tullibigeal and Lake Cargelligo communities with work and community service in many fields.

“Robyn’s focus is to assist D Ward residents by being a voice for their concerns and needs. She will aspire for equality and enhancement for all Lachlan Shire residents.

“The Council’s 3R’s (rates, roads and rubbish), as well as water are top priorities for Robyn.

“Robyn is passionate about promoting all regions of the Lachlan Shire.

“Tullibigeal and district need a local voice in council.

“Make your vote local. Vote 1 Robyn Turner.”

Cr Turner’s first Council meeting will be on Wednesday, 28 June.