ROBOT BOB AT CHS HELPING STUDENTS

A digital Farm Hand called “Bob” is now helping students learn at Condobolin High School. Students have been learning to drive “Bob” since the beginning of Term Three. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Newsletter Term 3 Week 5.

Posted By: The Condobolin Argus September 30, 2020

Condobolin High School has received a Digital Farm Hand robot.

The machine is affectionately called “Bob” and will be at the educational facility for the next three terms.

“The robot “BOB” is on loan from Agerris for three terms,” a report in the Condobolin High School Newsletter Term 3 Week 5 explained.

“BOB is a digital farmhand that can be used to complete many on-farm tasks. “BOB” was developed by Agerris through research initially undertaken at the University of Sydney Australian Centre for Field Robotics.

“The students have been learning how to drive “BOB” since the beginning of the term and so far only two buckets have been damaged.

“The students will be learning about the use of technology in agriculture while using “BOB”.

“The Engineers will be involved in weekly video lessons with the students to assist in explaining the technology which is used,” the report concluded.

By Melissa Blewitt.