Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) has now been approved to administer the COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination as of the 19 July. The Pfizer vaccination will be made available for all community members 16 to 59 years.

They continue to offer the AstraZeneca Vaccination to all community members 60 plus years and those who have already been vaccinated and require their second dose.

To make an appointment please phone reception on 6895 4311.