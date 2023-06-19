ROAD SAFETY WEEK AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services recognised National Road Safety Week from 15 to 19 May. “Over the week we have discussed and documented how we all got to school each day – whether it was; by bus, walking, car, scooter or bike,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We have also talked about if we were in our correctly fitted, five-point harness car seat.” Over the week the children enjoyed various road safety related activities including painting with stamps, constructing with wooden blocks, using seatbelts in imaginary cars, played with cars on a track with road signs, parachute games, riding bikes with helmets on, driving wheely gigs and role playing with a bus created at the Centre. They also watched a short clip at group time for National Road Safety Week – which helped learn about the importance of road safety and what they need to do before they cross the road. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.