RIVER RISES AND FALLS

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, significant rain and storms were expected to move over the eastern states from late on Tuesday, 4 October. Showers and thunderstorms will increase, particularly over southern South Australia (including Adelaide), and extend into north-west Victoria and the New South Wales South Coast. By Wednesday morning, rain is expected to move further east into Queensland, central NSW, South Australia and Victoria, with widespread showers and storms peaking in the afternoon and evening. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge fell below the major flood levels (6.70 metres) around 2.30pm on Wednesday 28 September and is currently falling, with moderate flooding. If the predicted rainfall eventuates, then the Lachlan River at Condobolin will inevitably rise again.