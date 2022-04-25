RILEY GIVES A STATELY PERFORMANCE

Condobolin High School’s Riley Keen has made the Combined High Schools Second XI. He spent a week in Raby, playing in the NSW All Schools Tournament, which sees the best young cricketers from all school settings play in a round robin tournament of 50 over matches. Due to the inclement weather the second day consisted of two twenty-twenty matches. “We are incredibly proud of his achievements and look forward to seeing continued success in the coming years,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.