RILEY AND RYAN SHOW SKILLS

Local cricketers Riley Keen and Ryan Goodsell travelled to Wagga Wagga recently to play in the Western Cricket Zone Under 16 Bradman Cup Team. The team played a 50 over game against Illawarra and two T20s against ACT and Riverina. All eight regional zones compete for the Bradman Cup with ACT players representing Southern Zone. The four day competition is held in January each season with teams divided into two pools. The top team from each pool then plays the Final. The winner of the Bradman Cup will play the winner of the Sydney Cricket Association’s AW Green Shield, while four combined country teams will also be selected to take part in the U/16 State Challenge. Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.