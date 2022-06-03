RHYME TIME FUN FOR CHILDREN AT CONDOBOLIN LIBRARY

Younger children can take part in Baby Rhyme Time at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 10am.

Children get to sing nursery rhymes and dance. It’s all fun and the best part is its free!

On Friday, 6 May Mrs Grimshaw and her enthusiastic participants sang The Good Morning Song, The Zoom Song, Incy Wincy Spider, The Cow Jumped Over The Moon, Open, Shut Them, Pat a Cake, Pat a Cake, Two Little Fingers, The Frog Song – Galoomp Went the Little Green Frog, Humpty Dumpty, Higgerty Piggerty My Black Hen, The Bullfrog Song, The Balloon Song, The Crocodile Song, The Monkey Song, Row, Row Your Boat and Old McDonald Had a Farm.

‘Incy Wincy Spider’ tells of an eight-legged critter, small in stature, that climbs up a steadfast spout, only to be washed away again by the rain – before doing it all again.

Incy Wincy Spider’ is a folk song, first seen in various US publications in the 20th century – including with the title ‘Spider Song’ in a 1910 publication of Arthur Walbridge North’s Camp and Camino in Lower California, and in Mike and Peggy Seeger’s American Folk Songs for Children in 1948.

Different publications use different versions of the lyrics, including ‘Itsy Bitsy Spider’ in the United States. The version used in the United Kingdom, and Australia, is ‘Incy Wincy’.

The rhyme is set to a lilting, cheerful melody which follows the ups and downs of the spider in the rhyme. It’s sung in different languages all over the world. The original author of the rhyme and melody is unknown.

Like many traditional children’s folk songs and nursery rhymes, the original author of Row, Row Your Boat is unknown.

The earliest publication of the song found in history is from 1852, and American teacher and textbook author Eliphalet Oram Lyte has a name credit next to the publication of the song in the 1881 Franklin Square Song Collection. Lyte’s version has the tune most widely known today, whereas previous versions have a different melody.

But what is the meaning of Row, Row Your Boat? There is the positive messages of rowing determinedly and the merriment of it all. Then there could be messages of keeping going, staying focused, having a positive outlook and keeping things in perspective.

For more information on Baby Rhyme Time contact the Condobolin Library on 02 6895 2253.