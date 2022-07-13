RHONDA RETIRES AFTER 55 YEARS

After 55 years in the Hairdressing industry and 45 years in business, Condobolin’s Rhonda Shields has packed away her scissors for the final time. On Saturday, 2 July Rhonda cut a client’s hair for the last time at Gallery 104 and is now looking forward to her retirement. A farewell for Rhonda was held at Gallery 104, with long time fellow staff members, long time clients and the local community dropping by to enjoy an afternoon of memories and good wishes for the future. Rhonda will be missed by all her clients, as well as her beautiful nieces Zoe Lark and Morgan Adams, who own Gallery 104. Rhonda, and her husband Ray, are retiring to Parkes, where they are looking forward to spending more time with family.