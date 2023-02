The Rural Fire Service Association visited Condobolin on Wednesday, 1 February to thank all Rural Fire Service (RFS) members and their families (both staff and volunteers), with a delicious barbecue. They gathered at the Condobolin RFS Office in Marsden Street, where they thanked those present for a job well done both locally and across the state, during a very challenging year that was 2022. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.