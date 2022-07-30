RFS MEMBERS RECEIVE THEIR LONG SERVICE MEDALS

On Thursday 7th July, seven Ungarie Rural Fire Service members received their long service medals, along with one member receiving a national service award.

The following are the members and how many years they have been in service.

Michael Hale – 30 years

Glen Neyland – 30 years

Wally Wales – 30 years

Chris Daly – 30 years

Frank Brewer – 40years

Buster Clark – 50 years

Peter Stanton – 50 years

RFS member, Lindsay Henley was also awarded a national service award for his outstanding efforts during the 2019/2020 bushfire season.

“It is with members like these that we can continue to provide emergency assistance to the area. The Rural Fire Service thanks you for your outstanding service.” read a post on the Ungarie RFS Facebook account.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie RFS Facebook Account.