RFDS TO ASSUME OPERATION OF VACANT GENERAL PRACTICE IN CONDOBOLIN

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (South Eastern Section) (RFDS) and Lachlan Shire Council are pleased to announce that the RFDS will take over the vacant general medical practice in the Council owned building at 5 Melrose Street Condobolin.

The practice will open as soon as possible, once the necessary formalities have been completed.

The RFDS have been working closely with Council to ensure a smooth transition into the vacant practice.

A date for when the RFDS will be able to receive patients at the Condobolin site has yet to be finalised; however, they are accepting expressions of interest from people interested in working for the RFDS. More details on an opening date will be provided in due course.

The decision for the RFDS to assume operation of the medical practice was not taken lightly. The operating environment for regional and rural healthcare providers is tough at the moment, and they are seeing a growing need for primary care services amid rising costs and workforce pressures.

The RFDS has been delivering primary health care services in Western and Far Western NSW for decades. They recognised this was an important opportunity to help provide much needed certainty and stability for the Condobolin community who rely on their local medical practice for essential healthcare.

Media Release.