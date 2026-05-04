Rex part of historic first overall win in 37 years

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Western District of NSW has claimed the District Exhibit Perpetual Shield for the first time in 37 years at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Condobolin Show Society Committee Member Rex Press travelled to Sydney to be part of the team which created the winning entry. He spends several weeks in Sydney each year in the lead up and attending the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Mr Press has been a valued committee member and dedicated volunteer in Condobolin for five decades, stewarding the Fine Arts section of the pavilion as well as rarely missing a working bee in all that time.

His long-standing commitment and passion have made a lasting impact on our local show community.

Mr Press received an AgShows NSW award for 50 years of dedicated service to the agricultural show movement in 2025.

The win recognises the Western District’s standout performance across all categories, with around 277 exhibits spanning 13 sections, including grain, wool, produce and preserves, judged by a panel of 50 experts following six days of intensive assessment.

The Western District competed against its North, South, and Central counterparts, with major awards presented for Produce, Display and People’s Choice, alongside multiple trophies recognising individual growers.

The district secured top honours for produce while also placing second in the display category, reflecting both the quality of its agricultural output and the strength of its presentation.

Western District Exhibit Manager Stuart Muller said the win was the culmination of decades of effort, passion, and persistence.

“It’s the pinnacle of what you’re looking for. The passion of the last couple of managers – they’ve come kind of close, but it hasn’t all come together. And this year, it came together quite well,” Muller said.

“We want to show city people what we can produce out there. And it’s not just the people from the city, there’s a lot of people from overseas and this is a one-off event in the world. Nowhere else in the world does this type of display by volunteers.”

Preparation for the exhibit is a year-round process, with planning beginning just one week after the previous Show concludes to accommodate seasonal growing cycles and ensure produce is ready for judging.

Approximately 75 producers from across the region contributed to the District’s success, along with 25-30 volunteers who worked intensively to assemble the display across the two-week lead-up to the Show.

“We’ve got so many good producers, and we try and bring in a few new ones if we’ve got low points. Everone’s so committed – the producers, even the transport guy, they all get it, we’re just a big Western family.”

Despite the long-awaited win, Mr Muller assures Western NSW remains focused and determined to build on its success for next year.

“It just makes us hungrier. 37 years is a long time to wait for that shield and the pride.”