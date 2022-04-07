REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY BRINGS DRINKING WATER SECURITY TO TULLIBIGEAL CENTRAL SCHOOL STUDENTS AND STAFF

In collaboration with the NSW Department of Education U.S.-based SOURCE Global, (a Public Benefit Corporation) has outfitted Tullibigeal Central School with 10 of its state-of-the-art SOURCE® Hydropanels, an innovative technology that uses just sunlight and air to create a reliable supply of clean, safe, high-quality drinking water.

The project is also giving students hands-on, real-world experience in sustainable innovation.

On Thursday 24th March, Alex Polson, Director of Market Development for SOURCE, visited the school and showed students how this patented technology uses the energy of the sun to draw water from the endlessly abundant supply of water vapor in the air, with no electricity or piped water infrastructure, not from dwindling or contaminated resources in the ground.

Now in over 50 countries, SOURCE Global’s off-grid, sustainable technology is serving businesses, consumers, and communities in remote regions, those facing water scarcity, contamination or aging, unreliable infrastructure, and those who are committed to reducing plastic waste and CO2 emissions.

SOURCE® Hydropanels can produce large volumes of water – even in dry climates like Australia – and can be scaled to any size to serve a single home or an entire community. Over its lifetime, a single panel can offset more than 57,000 single-use plastic water bottles.

“Tullibigeal school students have lived through drought and challenging climate conditions, with many areas reliant on rainfall and tank supply, so they weren’t surprised to learn that by 2050, six billion people will suffer from clean water scarcity due to climate change,” Polson said.

“Innovations like SOURCE are vital to solving the problem, but to truly achieve climate resilience, we will need the commitment and ingenuity of our young people. That’s why days like this one are so important.”

During his visit, Polson discussed the world’s water challenges, how global leaders are working with companies like SOURCE to find sustainable solutions, and what students can do to help.

Media Release and Images contributed by Caitlin Fisher/SOURCE Australia.