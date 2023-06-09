REVIVING THE GARDEN BED

The wonderful friendship that has recently developed between the Independent Living Centre and Bunnings, is growing.

George Barnes, the Activities Organiser, together with John Wright, from the Forbes Branch arrived on Thursday May 11, with lots of plants, potting mix, equipment and got to work to breathe life back into the garden bed, that has laid dormant for many years at the local hospital.

An amazing array of native plants were planted, some being Australian grass, Australian native plum and some Little John Bottle Brush just to name a few.

The garden bed is along the Independent Living Centre room, so the clients can enjoy and take care of the garden.

As the Bunnings men got to work, it wasn’t long until the garden bed was brimming with new plants that made it come to life.

The Independent Living Centre clients and staff are ever so grateful to the hard work, the attention to detail, the dedication, and the wealth of knowledge that George brings, together with John. While on hand, George checked on the recently planted vegetables and flowers, that are growing nicely. Contributed by Joanne Newbould.