St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Rueben Sloane placed third in the Junior Boys shot put at the Polding athletics trials recently. He has now qualified for the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Athletics Championships to be held in Sydney. “Well done, we are very proud of you!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.