RESTRAINT CHECKS SECURING CHILD SAFETY IN CONDOBOLIN

The recent free child restraint checking event, a service provided by Lachlan Shire Council, showed local parents and care providers how to correctly install child restraints.

The service provided free child restraint inspections in the carpark behind the Condobolin RSL Club by local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said this year’s event turned out to be more of an education session than checks of child restraint fitting.

“We showed a local care provider how to correctly install their child restraints in the service’s vehicle. Advice was provided about the types of restraints available, the difference between using ISOFIX and using a seatbelt to anchor the restraint as well as where they can get more information,” she explained.

“We also provided advice to a number of local parents about when to turn their children around from rearward facing to forward facing. The guideline age is around six months, however many restraints are designed to be rearward longer than that. The safest guide is when they have physically outgrown the restraint and their shoulders are past the lines on the shoulder markers.

“The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. It is important to make sure that your precious cargo is safe and buckled up every time they are in the car – whether it’s a five minute or five hour journey,” Ms Suitor said.

While this is an annual event, local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters can install and check child restraints every day for a small fee. Local fitters in Parkes include Col Fletcher Ford and Kia and Parkes Tyrepower. The local fitter in Forbes is Jelbart Dawson.

National child restraints laws have been in effect in New South Wales since 2010. Children are required to be seated in an approved child restraint, appropriate for their size, until they are seven years of age.

Research shows that a child that is properly secured in an approved child restraint is less likely to be injured or killed in a crash than one who is not.

Visit – www.childcarseats.com.au for more information about child restraint rules, types, FAQs and to view the rating results. The ratings indicate the comparative safety a child restraint provided its occupant under certain test conditions, as well as how easily it can be used.

Press Release.