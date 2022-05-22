The change of season earlier this year, was celebrated with the launch of Condobolin High School’s new Maintaining Respectful Relationships procedures.

Designed to take a stand against bullying and promote positive and respectful relationships, students were introduced to the commitment they all share to be accountable for setting a high standard in the relationships between all members of the school community.

“Watch out for future updates outlining our new school processes to educate and guide our young people in this area and the high expectation for all of us to take responsibility for addressing negative behaviours,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Thanks to Mrs Hughes and her brilliant team for the snack bags as well!”